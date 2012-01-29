MELBOURNE Novak Djokovic's powerful forehand finally started to find its range as he levelled the Australian Open final against Rafa Nadal at one-set each by grabbing the second set 6-4 on Sunday.

The error-ridden first set had lasted 80 minutes, just two minutes shorter than the entire women's final on Saturday, and while Djokovic discovered his rhythm in the second the set still lasted 66 minutes.

The Serb also put pressure on Nadal's serve at every opportunity and broke in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead.

Nadal, though, had won the point of the match when he produced a stunning running backhand top-spin drive down the line that brought the crowd to their feet after a 15-shot rally that swept back and forth across the court.

Djokovic was serving for the set but was broken when he held two set points before he seized back the initiative in the next game and broke Nadal again to level when the Spaniard served his second double fault.

FIRST SET

Nadal broke the world number one twice in an error-ridden first set before he won it 7-5 to take the early lead.

Djokovic suffered a slight scare in the fourth game when he went over on his right ankle after attempting a slide, and went down to his haunches before he began to flex and roll it in circles at the end of the game.

Both players failed to really settle or stamp their authority on the match, though Djokovic had more opportunities to break the Spaniard's serve.

After breaking in the fifth game Nadal had to fight off Djokovic twice before the Serb broke in the eighth game, though Nadal seized back the advantage in the 11th game and sealed the opener on his third set point when a backhand return floated long.

