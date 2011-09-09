Raindrops are shown on a window overlooking Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain postponed play in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK The U.S. Open will slide into a third week after organizers of the last grand slam of the year bowed to player pressure and agreed to change the finals schedule.

The women's singles final, which was originally set down for Saturday night was shifted to Sunday afternoon while the men's championship decider, which was supposed to be played on Sunday, the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, was shifted to Monday.

It is the fourth year in a row that the U.S. Open has gone into overtime because of inclement weather although officials could still have finished on time this year, even after two days were washed out by rain.

Leading players, including the defending men's champion Rafa Nadal, complained that the men's draw had become lopsided because of the weather delays, convincing officials and television broadcasters to meet their demands.

"We revised the schedule for the remainder of the 2011 US Open in an effort to be fair to the players and our ticketholders," the tournament director Jim Curley said in a statement.

"This is the result of a collaborative effort with the players, CBS Sports and tournament officials to address the issues that arose from the inclement weather earlier this week."

Nadal, who had also led a player revolt against tournament officials who tried to make him play during the drizzle on Wednesday, was upset that he would have to play four times in four days while players on the other side of the draw would only play three times in four days.

"That's not fair, but that's what it is," the Spaniard growled. "If you don't have rest, you have a big chance not (to) be fit enough to play well (in) the next match."

Nadal found some vocal supporters in Andy Roddick, his quarter-final opponent, and Britain's Andy Murray, who looms in the semis.

"We're still having to play four matches in four days rather than three in three," Murray said.

"I mean, it's clearly an advantage. Anyone that plays sport will tell you that."

Roddick, who has been embroiled in a series of rows with officials over the state of the courts, said it was time players joined forces and took a stand on issues they felt strongly about.

"I have been trying to tell people that talent normally wins in negotiations," the American said.

"If Bono doesn't want to go on tour, then it all falls apart.

"But until we unite as one voice, then we're not gonna get what we want. Therefore, we don't have the right to complain about it."

In each of the last three years, the men's final has been held over until the Monday because of rain delays, triggering an annual debate over why there is still no roof.

The centre courts at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon have retractable roofs while organisers of the French Open plan to cover up their main court by 2014.

However, the USTA has balked at the idea because of the enormous cost of covering Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world.

