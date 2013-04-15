Simon Hobday dies aged 76
CAPE TOWN Simon Hobday, one of golf’s most colourful characters, has died aged 76, South Africa’s Sunshine Tour announced on Thursday.
PARIS The French Open's total prize money for 2013 has been increased by more than three million euros to 22 million euros (19 million pounds), organisers said on Monday.
The winners of the men's and women's singles titles will each earn 1.5 million euros, up 250,000 euros from last year.
Organisers added that the move was part of plans to boost the total prize money by a further 10 million euros to 32 million euros by 2016.
In comparison, US Open prize money will reach $33.6 million (21.9 million pounds) this year and rise to $50 million by 2017, while Wimbledon prize money was more than 16 million pounds in 2012.
This year's Australian Open prize money was A$30 million (20 million pounds).
(The Sports Xchange) - Second-seeded Rafael Nadal remained perfect in matches at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel ATP event in Acapulco, Mexico, by easing past Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-1, 6-1 in a second-round match Wednesday.
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.