Roger Federer of Switzerland serves during the practice sessions before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Tommy Haas of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Ticket holders for the first session on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open on Friday should certainly get their money's worth when Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer go back-to-back in third-round matches.

Nadal is likely to be the first man into the fourth round if he can get past Slovakian qualifier Lukas Lacko in the opening clash of the morning followed by Federer's meeting with big-serving Croatian Ivo Karlovic.

Federer, seeded third to Nadal's second, has had an extra day's rest after Andreas Beck pulled out of their second-round encounter injured, a double-edged sword for a contender looking to sharpen his game in the first week of a grand slam.

Action in the women's draw begins on Hisense Arena, where top seed Caroline Wozniacki faces Romanian Monica Niculescu before defending champion Kim Clijsters takes on Daniela Hantuchova looking for her 10th win in their 11th meeting.

Third seed Victoria Azarenka, who has dropped just two games on her way to the third round, earlier meets Melbourne Park debutante Mona Barthel while French Open champion Li Na of China closes the night against Anabel Medina Garrigues.

If the morning on Rod Laver Arena is a showcase of the establishment of men's tennis, with 26 grand slam titles between them, the evening session opens with an intriguing encounter between two rising talents.

Both Alexandr Dolgopolov, who lost to Andy Murray in the quarter-finals last year, and Australia teenager Bernard Tomic have unorthodox styles which could make for compelling viewing, even if the Ukrainian 13th seed has won all three of their previous meetings.

"There will be some junk in that match for sure," Murray said. "I'll watch a bit of that, for sure, yeah."

