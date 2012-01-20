Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rafael Nadal of Spain acknowledges the crowd after defeating Lukas Lacko of Slovakia in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

MELBOURNE A mouthwatering grand slam showdown between Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer moved a step closer to reality when the in-form arch-rivals breezed into the Australian Open's last 16 Friday, as Caroline Wozniacki held on to her world number one ranking.

With Novak Djokovic's sensational 2011 smashing tennis's long-standing duopoly, Nadal and Federer find themselves on the same side of the draw at a major for the first time since 2005 and on collision course for a semi-final at Melbourne Park.

With the prime-time evening slot handed to 38th-ranked local teen-ager Bernard Tomic, the Spaniard and the Swiss headlined in a Rod Laver Arena double-feature, with Nadal raising the curtain with a 6-2 6-4 6-2 to boot Slovakian Lukas Lacko off stage.

Nadal, the 2009 champion, came to Melbourne saddled with doubts about his form, fitness and motivation, but has not lost a set this tournament and never appeared in danger against his 119th-ranked opponent under overcast skies on center court.

Hustling to chase down every point, it took a low-flying bird swooping across the court to stall the Mallorcan's charge momentarily before he went on to close out the match with a dominant service game.

Nadal set up a fourth-round clash with fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez who outlasted marathon-man John Isner in a five-set duel, the American's second in a row at the tournament.

The 10-times grand slam champion was asked hypothetically what he would take from the Swiss maestro given the chance, and answered simply: "We're going to take the serve."

BETTER READ

Second on the bill, third-seeded Federer faced a far trickier proposition against towering Croat Ivo Karlovic, who briefly threatened to upstage the Swiss show-man with a barrage of booming serves before being toppled 7-6 7-5 6-3.

Karlovic held set point at 6-5 in the first before Federer stole back the show attempting the impossible - lobbing tennis's tallest player from just in front of the net.

The 2.08m (six-foot-10) Karlovic's leaping swipe at the ball pinged off the top off his racket to allow Federer to save the set and roll on to an emphatic victory after being denied match practice with a second-round walkover.

"After that (lob), I maybe relaxed a bit. I got a bit of a better read on his serve potentially and just also knew what I wanted to do on my own service games," said Federer, who next faces the winner of Tomic and 13th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov.

"It was a big first set, clearly."

With Rod Laver Arena hogged by the men's contenders, Wozniacki's battle for credibility continued at Hisense Arena against 31st seed Monica Niculescu.

Dane Wozniacki needs at least one more win in Melbourne to have a chance of emerging from the year's first grand slam at the top of the women's rankings, a position she has held for 67 of the last 68 weeks despite not winning a grand slam title.

With three other players having a chance to snatch her top ranking after the dust settles at Melbourne Park, the Dane signalled she would not give up the prize without an almighty fight as she steamrolled the Romanian 6-2 6-2 in 76 minutes.

"To be honest, I've proven myself for the last two years. I've finished number one twice in a row," the blonde 21-year-old said, defending her ranking yet again.

"For me, the most important thing is to keep improving. If I do that, I know I can play on a very high level."

Wozniacki will play Serb Jelena Jankovic, a former world number one whose own grand slam ambitions are yet to be fulfilled.

KICK MYSELF

Victoria Azarenka, one of the three plotting a coup against Wozniacki, kept up the heat with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 victory over Germany's Mona Barthel.

The Belarusian powerhouse lost her composure late on when she ran out of challenges and was unable to appeal a couple of close line calls on match-point.

The third seed composed herself, though, to close it out but, after tossing a ball away with disdain, was fuming with herself in a courtside interview.

"Playing in the end, (I was) not brave enough to finish the match," said the third seed, who will play Czech world number 46 Iveta Benesova in the fourth round.

"Had to get a little bit pissed off and kick myself, you know, and finally finished it."

Eighth seed Agnieszka Radwanska is also through to the last 16 after mowing through Kazak Galina Voskoboeva 6-2 6-2, the last in a raft of lop-sided contests that have provoked murmurings about the strength of the women's game.

Czech Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon finalist, moved quietly into the fourth round with a grinding 7-6 7-6 6-1 win over tall South African Kevin Anderson and will face 10th seed Nicolas Almagro of Spain next.

With the day session given over to the seasoned heavyweights, the evening opens with two rising talents of the next generation.

Dolgopolov, who lost to Andy Murray in the quarter-finals last year, and much-hyped local hope Tomic clash at Rod Laver Arena, with their unorthodox styles expected to provide compelling viewing if not take them to the ultimate prize.

(Editing by Patrick Johnston)