Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
PARIS The re-development of Roland Garros, home to the French Open, was set to resume after France’s highest court on Monday cancelled the suspension of the extension works ordered by a lower court earlier this year.
The French Council of State said in a ruling that the Paris administrative court’s decision to suspend the works in March had no legal basis.
The planned extension of the site has been put on hold several times by environmental activists looking to protect the neighbouring Auteuil greenhouses.
“The FFT sees its arguments comforted by France’s highest jurisdiction and once again obtains confirmation of the legal solidity of its project,” the French tennis federation said in a statement.
Part of the extension project is to give Roland Garros a covered court.
While the three other grand slams - Wimbledon and the U.S. and Australian Opens - have at least one showcourt with a roof, there is no hope of a covering appearing at Roland Garros before 2020.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.