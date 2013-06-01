Richard Gasquet of France celebrates defeating Nikolay Davydenko of Russia in their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Local favourite and seventh seed Richard Gasquet continued his French Open stroll with a 6-4 6-4 6-3 win over Russian stalwart Nikolay Davydenko to advance into the fourth round on Saturday.

Gasquet, who has now reached the last 16 of a grand slam for the sixth time in a row, has yet to drop a set and joins compatriots Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the sixth seed, and 15th seed Gilles Simon in the fourth round.

"It was an incredible atmosphere, it was great for me out there today," Gasquet told a courtside interviewer on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"Once again I'm in the fourth round, I will try to go further this year but I know I'm going to face a tough opponent," he added.

Gasquet will meet either Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka or 21st seed Jerzy Janowicz of Poland for a quarter-final place.

