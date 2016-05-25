PARIS Richard Gasquet and Nick Kyrgios have already featured in a couple of memorable matches and are looking forward to another exciting showdown as they gear up for a third-round encounter at the French Open.

Frenchman Gasquet, the ninth seed, brushed aside American Bjorn Fratangelo 6-1 7-6(3) 6-3 on Wednesday while Australian 17th seed Kyrgios crushed Dutchman Igor Sijsling 6-3 6-2 6-1.

Friday's meeting will be their seventh, the best two having been played at Wimbledon in the last two years.

In 2015, Gasquet won their fourth-round match in four sets after Kyrgios had effectively surrendered an entire game in the fourth set, 12 months after beating the Frenchman 10-8 in the fifth set in the second round.

Gasquet, however, has won their two claycourt matches without dropping a set.

"We have played each other many times. He's been in the circuit, on the tour for two, three years now. I think I'm probably the player he's played the most, which is quite surprising," Gasquet told reporters.

"It's funny how we keep playing each other. And every time we play, the matches are pretty crazy. In Wimbledon, the two matches were crazy, and I hope [Friday's] will be the same.

"But each time the matches against him are very surprising."

Gasquet has won four of their six contests and he is confident that the surface should suit him.

"It will be a tough match. We are at Roland Garros, five sets. I think I could win," he said.

"I think me and Richard have had some really memorable matches. To be honest, some of my favourite matches I've played are against him," Kyrgios said.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm sure he's comfortable playing out here in front of his home crowd."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)