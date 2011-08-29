NEW YORK Young American hopeful Ryan Harrison said he was off-key throughout his first-round loss to Croatia's Marin Cilic at the U.S. Open but felt he could take something positive from the straight-sets beating.

"I felt terrible from the first point till the last point the way I was hitting the ball," the 19-year-old wildcard entry told reporters after his 6-2 7-5 7-6 defeat in the tournament's opening match at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"So to think that I served for two sets against a guy who is such an established player as him, there are a lot of positives I can take from it."

The 27th-seeded Cilic, a quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2009 who beat number two Andy Murray before falling to eventual champion Juan Martin del Potro, fought off the challenges and ended the match 8-6 in the third-set tiebreak.

Harrison held set point at 6-5 in the final set decider before the Croat saved himself with a backhand cross-court volley and won the next two points to avoid a fourth set.

"Sometimes you just get out there and it just doesn't feel right, whether it be the way he's hitting the ball or way the sun is changing your toss," said Harrison, who is ranked 67th.

"So you're passive and you're playing defensively and behind the baseline whenever you're not feeling good.

"If all the guns are firing and you're feeling great and inside the court and I'm seeing the ball like a watermelon and I can step up into the court, I'm gonna be right on top of the baseline."

But the hard-hitting groundstroker, who reached the semis in Atlanta and Los Angeles this year, was not his aggressive self, registering 11 winners to 39 from the big-serving Cilic.

Harrison, who won his Open debut match last year as a qualifier against 15th seed Ivan Ljubicic of Croatia, produced more fireworks with his behaviour than with his strokes.

Known to be temperamental in the mould of former champions John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, he tossed his racket in disdain at one point and kicked a ball high in the air after a miss.

"I didn't break any rackets. I didn't say swear words on court," he said. "I didn't really go nuts."

