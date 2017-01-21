MELBOURNE Latest news from day six of the Australian Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1502 DIMITROV PRODUCES BEWITCHING DISPLAY TO DOWN GASQUET

Bulgarian 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who was kept waiting until almost midnight to start his third-round match, produced a brilliant display to end Richard Gasquet's promising run with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

Dimitrov will next take on Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Denis Istomin, for a place in the last eight.

1240 GAVRILOVA OUSTS BACSINSZKY TO PROGRESS

An aggressive Daria Gavrilova hit 37 winners en route to a 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory over Swiss 12th seed Timea Bacsinszky.

The Australian 22nd seed faces in-form Czech fifth seed Karolina Pliskova next.

1235 PLISKOVA SURVIVES MAJOR SCARE TO ADVANCE

Pliskova was pushed to her limits by hard-hitting 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko but maintained her composure in an intense final set to beat the Latvian 4-6 6-0 10-8 in two hours and five minutes.

1127 NADAL TIPS ZVEREV TO ACHIEVE GREATNESS

"(Alexander Zverev) is a player that has an amazing potential. He is able to produce great shots. He's already one of the best players of the world," Rafael Nadal said after beating the 19-year-old German.

"He can be even better. He can be fighting for the most important things. So I think he will do it."

1016 RAONIC DOWNS SIMON TO REACH FOURTH ROUND

Third seed Milos Raonic ended the challenge of French 25th seed Gilles Simon with a 6-2 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 win to advance to the fourth round, where he will face Spanish 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

1012 MONFILS EASES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Sixth seed Gael Monfils secured a routine 6-3 7-6(1) 6-4 victory over Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. The Frenchman faces Spanish ninth seed and former champion Rafael Nadal next.

0915 NADAL CLINCHES FOUR-HOUR THRILLER

Nadal, a 14-times grand slam champion, was pushed to his limits by 19-year-old Zverev but pulled through to beat the German 4-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 in four hours and 15 minutes.

0852 AGUT REACHES FOURTH ROUND

Agut beats compatriot David Ferrer 7-5 6-7(6) 7-6(3) 6-4 in four hours and two minutes to advance to the next round.

0827 KONTA THANKS FAMILY FOR GETTING HER THROUGH HARD TIMES

"When the organisation decided to stop funding me... it actually was very difficult. Everybody needs help. This is not a cheap sport," Johanna Konta said after her 6-3 6-1 win over Caroline Wozniacki.

"Whether you find that help through a federation or through a private sponsor or through a family, no one gets there without any help. I don't believe tough love is necessarily the answer. I think it also depends on the player.

"My family, my support system, also my coaches at the time did a tremendous job in pulling together around me and making sure that our focus remained on the work and not on external situations which were mainly out of our control."

0810 DJOKOVIC-SLAYER ISTOMIN MAKES BUSTA HIS LATEST VICTIM

Uzbekistan's Istomin, who knocked out defending champion and world number two Djokovic in the previous round, continues his dream run as he beat Spanish 30th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4 4-6 6-4 4-6 6-2 in three hours and 27 minutes.

0714 WOZNIACKI HAS NOTHING BUT PRAISE FOR KONTA

"It's never positive when you lose in a slam. But, yeah, she played well. If she keeps playing like this, then she has good chances against Serena (Williams should they meet in the quarter-finals)," Caroline Wozniacki said after her loss to Konta.

"Obviously Serena is a champion, has won so many grand slams. She's been in tough positions. But I think Johanna is playing on a very high level right now."

0653 SERENA REMEMBERS FOND MEMORIES OF RIVALRY WITH SISTER VENUS

"I remember the draw came out, and I had to play her in the second round. I think we had a tough first set, and then she really went through in the second," Williams said after her win over Nicole Gibbs.

"It was a great time. We really had so much fun playing. It was - it's really exciting, looking back, and looking at those moments. You don't really get those moments back, but you can remember them so well. It's so fun."

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Peter Rutherford/Sudipto Ganguly/Pritha Sarkar)