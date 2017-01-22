MELBOURNE Latest news from day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):

1310 AGGRESSIVE VANDEWEGHE STUNS DEFENDING CHAMPION KERBER

American Coco Vandeweghe thrashes reigning champion and top seed Angelique Kerber 6-2 6-3 to advance to her first Australian Open quarter-finals, where she will face Spanish seventh seed Garbine Muguruza.

1145 OFF-SEASON WORK PAYING OFF, SAYS FEDERER

"He (Kei Nishikori) got a great ovation and I'm glad because he played really well," Roger Federer said after beating the Japanese fifth seed.

"I was telling myself 'stay calm, I'm fit', I did a lot of work in the off-season and in the end it paid off. This is a huge win for me in my career. "

1132 FEDERER ADVANCES TO QUARTER-FINALS

Roger Federer hit 83 winners en route to beating Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori, who received extensive on-court treatment for a back problem, 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3 in three hours and 23 minutes.

The 17-times grand slam winner will play Germany's Mischa Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

0944 MUGURUZA UNDETERRED BY POTENTIAL KERBER CLASH

"I'm going to prepare as always. I know she (Angelique Kerber) is the world No. 1, but I played so many times against her," Garbine Muguruza said after her win over Sorana Cirstea.

"There are battles every time we play together. Probably it is one of the hardest match I can have. But I look forward to that. No better match than to play against the world No. 1."

0928 MISCHA INSPIRED BY YOUNGER BROTHER ALEXANDER

"I can tell you it wasn't easy when I came back from wrist surgery two years ago. It was my brother who said, 'You can make it back, you can be top 100 again, be a great player'," Mischa Zverev said after beating Andy Murray.

"I have to say thank you to him quite a lot. It wasn't easy. I dropped to, like, 1,100 I think (at the) beginning of 2015. I was ranked very, very low. It wasn't easy.

"Even when I feel like I'm not doing too well, he's playing finals in Halle, beating Roger (Federer) in the semis, it just gives me positive emotions that I take with me to the next tournament and do well there."

0905 MURGURUZA RACES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Spanish seventh seed Garbine Muguruza wastes no time beating Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-3 in an hour and five minutes to advance to the quarter-final.

0848 TSONGA ENDS EVANS' DREAM RUN

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ends Daniel Evans' fairytale run at Melbourne Park, beating the 26-year-old Brit 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4.

The French 12th seed faces three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-final.

0833 AUSTRALIAN OPEN UP FOR GRABS - WAWRINKA

"It's big surprise that they (Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic) not in the draw anymore... It's for sure opening the draw on the other side with Novak not here," Stan Wawrinka said after beating Andreas Seppi.

"It's going to be interesting to see who is going to get there. But you have some big players there. You have Nadal. Roger is playing now against Nishikori. I just think it's interesting tournament."

0814 LESSER MARGIN FOR ERROR AT GRAND SLAMS - MURRAY

"In the slams, with the best-of-five format, you have time to turn things around. There's also time to mess it up as well," Andy Murray said after his surprise loss to Mischa Zverev.

"But, you know, in the best-of-three set matches, it feels like there's less margin for error. If you play a bad set, you're immediately under pressure, whereas in the slams you have time to sort of figure it out and try to turn it around."

0733 WAWRINKA THROUGH TO QUARTER-FINALS

Swiss fourth seed Stan Wawrinka beats veteran Italian Andreas Seppi 7-6(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(4) to reach his fourth quarter-final at Melbourne Park.

0725 ZVEREV STUNS MURRAY

Germany's Mischa Zverev produced a masterful display, filled with slices and volleys, to upset world number one Andy Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 in three hours and 33 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals.

ROD LAVER ARENA

1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.)

