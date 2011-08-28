Defending U.S. Open Men's Singles Champion Rafael Nadal of Spain pulls a number from the women's singles trophy as he takes part in the draw ceremony for the 2011 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK The U.S. Open will start Monday as planned after the National Tennis Centre escaped serious damage from Hurricane Irene, officials said on Sunday.

The hurricane surged through New York City in the wee hours Sunday, flooding waterfronts and low-lying areas, but America's most populous city avoided the heavy devastation some had feared.

U.S. Tennis Association officials said they were communicating with city officials regarding mass transit and road conditions, but would be launching the year's last grand slam tournament as scheduled.

"We are currently preparing the venue for the gates to open at 10 a.m. (3:00 p.m. BST) as scheduled," the USTA said. "Play around the grounds will commence as close to 11 a.m. as possible with the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium starting at 1 p.m."

In a revised schedule, eighth-seeded American Mardy Fish will play the first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Tobias Kamke of Germany.

Former champion Maria Sharapova, the third seed, follows onto the centre court against Briton Heather Watson.

Twice-winner Venus Williams and five-time champion Roger Federer are featured in the opening night session.

Monday's weather forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures, a stark contrast to the gloomy, dangerous conditions over the weekend.

As a precaution to the advancing storm, USTA officials shut the Flushing Meadows facility down on Saturday, telling players to find alternative places to practice and cancelling some of the pre-tournament news conferences.

Sunday's annual Arthur Ashe Kids Day, where players practice and meet with the public to help raise money for charity was cancelled.

While Hurricane Irene lost some of its wallop by the time it hit New York, the storm caused significant as it travelled up the U.S. East Coast, leaving at least 12 dead, as many as 3.6 million customers without electricity, and bringing flooding damage to coastal towns in several states.

It forced the closure of New York's mass transit system, and cancellation of thousands of flights.

About 370,000 city residents who had been ordered to leave their homes as a precaution were told Sunday afternoon that they could return.