Serena Williams of the U.S. gestures after winning her match against Michaella Kajicek of the Netherlands at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Roger Federer of Switzerland waves after defeating Dudi Sela of Israel in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Roger Federer and Serena Williams both swept into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday with the same sort of ruthless performances that have made them the king and queen of tennis.

The former world number ones showed no mercy against their opponents as they sent an ominous warning to their rivals about their grand intentions for the championship.

Federer, already a five-time champion at Flushing Meadows, demolished Israel's Dudi Sela 6-3 6-2 6-2 in just 77 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Swiss master was untroubled by his rival and offered a blunt assessment of the contest.

"When it's like that, obviously it's tough for the opponent," Federer said. "But I just think I was superior today."

Williams, also playing on the centre court, was just as ruthless. She thrashed Michaella Krajicek of the Netherlands 6-0 6-1 in less than an hour, racing around like the court like a teenager instead of a 29-year-old on the comeback trail.

"One way to get faster is you can pretend there's a check for a million dollars there tax free, and just go run it down," she explained.

Williams spent almost as long in her news conference talking about her sister Venus's health problems than she did on court, but said she had not allowed herself to be distracted by it.

"It really wasn't that difficult, to be honest. I mean, she wants me to do the best, she wouldn't want me to suffer," Serena said.

"If anything, it should motivate me more."

Venus pulled out of the Open on Wednesday after revealing she was suffering from Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue and joint pain.

She has ruled out any thoughts of retirement and vowed to continue playing and Serena said she had no doubts she would make it back.

"I know she's a fighter and she's really strong. She's great. She's really happy now that she knows what it is after all this time," Serena said.

"If anything, it's going to help her now to treat it and go forward."

Federer was also quizzed about Venus and the 30-year-old said he too expected her to return to the court.

"I can only wish her the best. She's been a great player, a great champion," Federer said.

"Hopefully she'll stay around for the women's game for a long time."

There were no major surprises on Thursday although three seeded players are no longer around.

Michael Llodra of France was beaten and Czech Radek Stepanek retired with an injury, while on the women's side Estonia's Kaia Kanepi fell.

The two world number ones, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Wozniacki, were due to play in the evening session.

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)