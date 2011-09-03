Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches for a ball against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Serena Williams of the U.S. signs autographs after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK Roger Federer and Serena Williams came through their first real tests at the U.S. Open on Saturday in flying colours as the casualty toll at the last grand slam of the year soared to record numbers.

The former world number ones both played dangerous opponents but survived to fight another day, advancing safely to the fourth round.

Their performances were not perfect but still sent an ominous warning to younger rivals about their intentions for the championship.

"As long as I'm in the tournament I know I have a shot and that's what it's about right now," said Federer, who beat Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2.

The Swiss master dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but was relieved to get through.

"I seriously don't care how I'm playing. I wish I play my best every single time and feel amazing. That's not reality," he said.

"That's what the beauty of this game is, trying to find a way when you're not feeling great."

Williams beat fourth seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1 7-6 but was running on empty by the end.

The pair had been drawn together much earlier than expected because Williams, who has only just returned from a long injury layoff, has slipped down the rankings and was seeded 28th.

The American raced through the first set in less than half an hour but began to tire in the second, failing to serve out the match as Azarenka forced the tiebreaker.

Federer will play unseeded Argentine Juan Monaco in the round of 16 on Monday while Williams will face either former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, the 16th seed, or American wildcard Sloane Stephens. They were due to play in Saturday's night session.

Tomas Berdych, seeded ninth, was the biggest casualty on Saturday, throwing in the towel in his match against Serbian Janko Tipsarevic in the second set because of shoulder pain.

Spain's Marcel Granollers also quit his match against compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero, taking the total number of retirements in the first six days of the tournament to 14, a record at a grand slam, according to records kept since tennis turned professional in 1968.

There have also been two walkovers and two withdrawals, making a grand total of 18 quitters since the singles draws were first released.

