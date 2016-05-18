Switzerland's Belinda Bencic celebrates after winning her third round match against Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki and rising Swiss talent Belinda Bencic have withdrawn from the French Open due to injuries, the WTA said.

Wozniacki had withdrawn due to a right ankle injury while world number eight Bencic was out with a lower back injury, the WTA said on its Twitter feed.

Wozniacki's injury continues a difficult season for the Dane, who was dumped from the opening round of the Australian Open and has now slumped to 34th in the rankings.

She suffered another ankle injury last month, forcing her to pull out of the Istanbul Cup tournament and a Fed Cup tie.

Bencic has also had a tough run, losing opening round matches at four of her last five events since the 19-year-old made the final at St Petersburg in February.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)