Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
NEW YORK The luck of the Irish was all bad at the U.S. Open as the second representative from the Emerald Isle was forced to retire during his first-round match at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.
Louk Sorensen, ranked 618th, appeared to get a good break on Wednesday when his scheduled opponent, sixth-seeded Robin Soderling of Sweden, withdrew because of illness.
Instead, Sorensen got to play 'lucky loser', Rogerio Dutra da Silva of Brazil.
But his good fortune ran out when he retired himself, when trailing 6-0 3-6 6-4 1-0, due to cramping.
On Tuesday, 197th-ranked Conor Niland quit his opening-round match against top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia, fearing he would get sick on the court from a bad case of food poisoning.
Niland and Sorensen had both fought their way into the main draw as qualifiers, marking the first time two men from Ireland had made it into the same grand slam tournament since tennis turned professional in 1968.
(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Julian Linden)
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
NEW YORK Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder and Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin battled in court on Tuesday, at a trial over a title bout that was called off after the Russian tested positive for a banned substance.
LONDON Alastair Cook said his decision to relinquish the England captaincy will allow a 'new voice' to help an exciting young England team reach its potential, although he plans to contribute by scoring runs.