Paul-Henri Mathieu of France serves to John Isner of the U.S. during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

John Isner of the U.S. returns the ball to Paul-Henri Mathieu of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Local favourite Paul-Henri Mathieu came out on top in a record 76-game marathon when he beat American John Isner 6-7 6-4 6-4 3-6 18-16 in their second-round match on Thursday.

The duo set a French Open record for most games played, surpassing the mark shared by four matches, since tie breaks were introduced in 1973.

The all time record at Roland Garros was set in 1957 with 83 games played between Australian Robert Mark and Hungary's Antal Jancso.

At five hours 41 minutes, it was also the second longest match played at the clay court grand slam behind Fabrice Santoro's six hours 33 minute epic win against fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement.

"I find it hard to realise that I won that match," Mathieu, who came back from a 15-month injury layoff in January, told a courtside interviewer.

Isner holds the overall all time record of games played (183) when he beat France's Nicolas Mahut 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68 at Wimbledon in 2010 in 11 hours and five minutes in the longest professional tennis match played.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)