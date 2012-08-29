NEW YORK John Isner, America's biggest hope for a home champion in the men's event, survived a big challenge from Belgian veteran Xavier Malisse to move into the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

World number 57 Malisse had a set point that would have forced the match into a deciding set but ninth seed Isner saved it with his 20th ace and snatched a 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory.

Isner won the warm-up event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, last week and was in control after the first two sets, only for Malisse to hit back.

The Swiss missed a simple backhand volley at 9-9 in the fourth-set tiebreak and Isner then launched an unreturnable serve to claim his place in round two.

