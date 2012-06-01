Ana Ivanovic of Serbia reacts during her match against Sara Errani of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Former champion Ana Ivanovic went out of the French Open on Friday, beaten 1-6 7-5 6-3 by Italian claycourt specialist Sara Errani in an erratic third-round display.

Ivanovic, the Roland Garros winner in 2008 and a former world number one, started well on the Suzanne Lenglen showcourt but her game deteriorated and, at one stage in the final set, she hit three double faults in a row.

Errani, seeded 21st while Ivanovic was number 13, served well and won points at the net before taking victory on her second matchpoint when the Serbian put a forehand wide.

Errani will now meet either third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland or 26th-seeded Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, another former champion.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)