Jerzy Janowicz of Poland reacts during his men's singles match against Somdev Devvarman of India at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Poland's Jerzy Janowicz regained his composure after an ugly on-court tantrum to beat Indian Somdev Devvarman 6-7 3-6 6-1 6-0 7-5 in a second round thriller at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The 24th seed exploded with rage over a line call in the 79-minute first set on court eight, hitting the umpire's chair with his racket and throwing his water bottle across court.

His outburst was sparked by a line call which the Pole furiously contested and at one stage he collapsed to his knees in frustration with his forehead touching the playing surface.

His Indian opponent took the tiebreak 12-10 to win the set and, at the changeover, Janowicz again argued his case with Croatian umpire Marija Cicak before making the point more forcefully with his racket.

Janowicz was back on his knees 161 minutes later in celebration after a remarkable comeback that secured him a third round tie against Spanish 10th seed Nicolas Almagro.

India's sole remaining representative in the single's draws, Devvarman raced away with the second set while the Pole was still regaining his composure.

Despite tallying 88 unforced errors over the match, Janowicz struck back by ramping up his serve and unleashing his forehand to level up the match at two sets all.

The hour-long deciding set was closer, with the players exchanging service breaks before the Pole secured the victory with another blistering forehand return for his 91st winner of the match.

Devvarman, who reached a career-high 62nd in the world in July 2011, has slipped to 551 after missing most of the 2012 season with a shoulder injury.

(Additional reporting Tim Wimborne, editing by Patrick Johnston/Peter Rutherford)