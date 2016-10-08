Tennis - Japan Open men's Singles Round 1 match - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - 04/10/16. Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns the ball against Ryan Harrison of the U.S.. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tennis - Japan Open men's singles semifinal match - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - 08/10/16. Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns the ball during the match against Gael Monfils of France. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sixth seed Nick Kyrgios battered Gael Monfils 6-4 6-4 and David Goffin outlasted Marin Cilic 7-5 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the Japan Open final in Tokyo.

Australian Kyrgios, who captured his first two ATP titles this year, is yet to drop a set in the tournament and he overpowered the French second seed in one hour 30 minutes.

"It was an unbelievable match, we both played very well. The crowd loved it and we both had a lot of fun out there. Not many people on tour can hit the type of shots Gael can," Kyrgios told the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).

"He's an unbelievable entertainer and athlete. We play different games. I rely on my serve more, but I want to work to become as athletic as he is and also be an entertainer like him."

Belgian Goffin, who will play his first ATP final of the season on Sunday, trailed 5-3 in the opening set, but he broke back and won the next four games against Croatian Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion.

"I didn't play my best tennis at the beginning of the week, but match by match I was able to find my rhythm," Goffin said.

"I was looking to play the ball deep with pace, since it was not easy to generate angles when I'm trying to return his serve. In the second set, especially, I was winning many points hitting down the middle as he got more tired."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)