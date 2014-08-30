Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil in a 4th set tie-break during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New YORK Third seed Stan Wawrinka was handed a walkover into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday when Slovenian Blaz Kavcic was forced out with a right foot injury.

Kavcic, the world number 92, said he had taken an injection to numb his foot but still was unable to play, prompting the withdrawal just before the start of the match.

"The pain is too much, now it is like under the ball of the foot," Kavcic told Reuters. "The doctors tried to do everything they could but nothing helped.

"I tried with injection, without injection but there was not even one percent chance to play the pain was too much.

"It was impossible."

Australian Open champion Wawrinka will now await the winner between Spanish 16th seed Tommy Robredo and Australia's Nick Kyrgios who clash later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Gene Cherry)