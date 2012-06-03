Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
PARIS German 10th seed Angelique Kerber bludgeoned her way into the French Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-3 7-5 win over Croatian Petra Martic on Sunday.
Kerber made an impressive run to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals last year and has a chance to match or even improve on that result after dispatching her 21-year-old opponent on a dark and gloomy Suzanne Lenglen court.
With the heavens threatening to open at any time, a muttering Kerber did not want to hang around longer than necessary and yelled out an almighty "Come on" after she fired down a backhand winner on her third matchpoint.
She will next face Italy's Sara Errani, another first-time quarter-finalist, who knocked out 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.