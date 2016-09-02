Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
NEW YORK Britain's Johanna Konta looked back to full fitness at the U.S. Open on Friday as she swept past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16 for a second year in a row.
A semi-finalist at the 2016 Australian Open, 13th seed Konta never allowed Bencic into the match, hitting eight aces as she matched her best effort in the season's final grand slam at Flushing Meadows.
"I am just overwhelmingly happy," said Konta, who collapsed on court midway through her previous match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova before recovering to win 6-2 5-7 6-2.
"I'm really happy with how I was able to deal with things. Just happy I was able to use whatever energy I had left."
Konta will next play the unseeded Latvian, Anastasija Sevastova, who beat Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4 6-1 earlier on Friday.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.