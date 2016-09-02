Sep 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain (right) shakes hands with Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (left) after their match on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain hits a backhand against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain serves against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 2, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Johanna Konta of Great Britain waves to the crowd after her match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland (not pictured) on day five of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Britain's Johanna Konta looked back to full fitness at the U.S. Open on Friday as she swept past Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16 for a second year in a row.

A semi-finalist at the 2016 Australian Open, 13th seed Konta never allowed Bencic into the match, hitting eight aces as she matched her best effort in the season's final grand slam at Flushing Meadows.

"I am just overwhelmingly happy," said Konta, who collapsed on court midway through her previous match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova before recovering to win 6-2 5-7 6-2.

"I'm really happy with how I was able to deal with things. Just happy I was able to use whatever energy I had left."

Konta will next play the unseeded Latvian, Anastasija Sevastova, who beat Ukrainian Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4 6-1 earlier on Friday.

