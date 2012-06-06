Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wriggled out of a spot of bother in the final set to end the gutsy run of Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-4 and reach the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time on Wednesday.
Two days after conquering 2011 Paris winner Li Na, doubles specialist Shvedova looked set to become the first player from her nation, and the first qualifier, to reach the semi-finals here as she led Kvitova 4-2 in the final set.
But the Czech fourth seed kept her focus through driving rain to complete victory after her 142nd-ranked opponent drilled a backhand wide on matchpoint.
Kvitova will next take on title favourite Maria Sharapova for a place in Saturday's final.
(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alison Wildey)
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.