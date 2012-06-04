PARIS French Open champion Li Na's title defence ended on Monday when she was knocked out in a flurry of unforced errors by Kazakh qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova 3-6 6-2 6-0.

After taking the first set, the Chinese seventh seed collapsed, taking only two games out of the next 14.

Last year's champion made 41 unforced errors as she spectacularly lost control of a match in which she had looked to be cruising towards victory.

Doubles specialist Shvedova, ranked 142 in the world in singles, will now play the winner of Varvara Lepchenko's match against Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in the quarter-final.

