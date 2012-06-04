PARIS Li Na's hopes of defending her French Open title ended on Monday in an error-strewn capitulation at the hands of a little known Kazakh qualifier ranked 142 in the world.

Yaroslava Shvedova made the most of blustery conditions and a spectacular loss of form on the part of her opponent to win their fourth round encounter 3-6 6-2 6-0.

After taking the first set, the Chinese seventh seed, seemingly shorn of confidence, collapsed, taking only two games out of the next 14.

Last year's champion made 41 unforced errors as she spectacularly lost control of a match in which she had looked to be cruising towards victory.

The conditions on Court Suzanne Lenglen made serving difficult, but the Kazakh's aggressive approach left Li flat-footed.

Her rhythm went to pieces in the face of an all-out assault from the doubles specialist who was not expected to be a realistic challenger in the singles draw, even in a tournament jam-packed full of shock results.

A clearly disappointed Li had an intriguingly simplistic explanation for why her game went to pieces.

"Nothing happened," she told reporters. "I just tried to play ball back into the court, but I couldn't."

"Right now, I want totally relax the mind and body," she added. "I think I didn't play bad in the claycourt season.

"I need some time to recover. I'm not machine."

Shvedova, who won grand slam doubles titles at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010, had signalled her intent coming into the match having not dropped a set in her opening three matches.

Her victory today, however, is a remarkable reversal in fortunes after she spent much of last year recovering from knee surgery that forced her to compete in futures tournaments to regain fitness and confidence.

"I think it's the most incredible win for me," she said.

"I always have nice matches against top players because it's easier, because I have no pressure, and I always come to beat them.

Li has endured a difficult 12 months since beating Francesca Schiavone to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup and has now failed to get past the fourth round in all four slams.

"I felt she was a little bit nervous, added Shvedova. "She didn't play like she was playing last year and she was making mistakes.

"Maybe she was thinking a lot or maybe she's not in the best shape."

Having stormed through the second set, the Kazakh broke her opponent's serve three times in the decider, and while she wasted two match points in the final game, she eventually closed it out when Li netted a tame backhand.

She will now play the winner of Varvara Lepchenko's match against Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in the quarter-final.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)