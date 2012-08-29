Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
NEW YORK China's Li Na recovered from a mid-match lapse on Wednesday to beat Australian Casey Dellacqua 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.
The ninth seed, who has never been past the quarter-finals in New York, recovered from 4-0 down in the second set to reach the last 32.
Former French Open champion Li edged the first set but Dellacqua, a left-hander ranked 92nd in the world, blasted a series of winners to move clear in the second.
But Li recovered her poise in time to reel off six straight games and set up a clash with either three-time champion Kim Clijsters of Belgium or Britain's Laura Robson.
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.