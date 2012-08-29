NEW YORK China's Li Na recovered from a mid-match lapse on Wednesday to beat Australian Casey Dellacqua 6-4 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The ninth seed, who has never been past the quarter-finals in New York, recovered from 4-0 down in the second set to reach the last 32.

Former French Open champion Li edged the first set but Dellacqua, a left-hander ranked 92nd in the world, blasted a series of winners to move clear in the second.

But Li recovered her poise in time to reel off six straight games and set up a clash with either three-time champion Kim Clijsters of Belgium or Britain's Laura Robson.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)