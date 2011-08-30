Li Na of China hits a return to Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK French Open champion Li Na of China was knocked out of the U.S. Open on Monday by unseeded Romanian Simona Halep 6-2 7-5.

Li's loss meant all four current women's grand slam champions failed to make the second round of the U.S. Open.

Last year's winner and current Australian Open champion Kim Clijsters did not defend her title because of illness and Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was beaten Monday.

The sixth-seeded Li played an error-filled first-round match on a sun-drenched day at Louis Armstrong Stadium, committing 54 unforced errors against the 19-year-old Halep.

The Chinese punched a forehand wide in the 11th game of the second set to gift-wrap a service break for Halep, and then lost the final game of the match at 15, hitting a backhand long to end the 94-minute match.

Li, who registered 22 winners, landed just 61 percent of her first serves and committed five double faults, while the more conservative Halep had five winners and just 19 unforced errors.

In the second round, Halep will play either Mathilde Johansson of France or Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro.

(Writing by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Larry Fine)