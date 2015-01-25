Ekaterina Makarova of Russia reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

MELBOURNE Feisty Russian counter-puncher Ekaterina Makarova continued her love affair with Melbourne Park on Sunday by booking a place in the quarter-finals for a third time in four years with a 6-3 6-2 thrashing of Germany's Julia Goerges.

Makarova, a doubles grand slam champion who famously dumped Serena Williams out of the tournament in 2012, dominated her 73rd-ranked opponent in the baseline battles to close out the match in 69 minutes at Margaret Court Arena.

Makarova's only blip on a cool, cloudy day came when she stumbled while serving for the match at 5-1, allowing Goerges to reclaim a break, but the Russian broke back immediately to seal the win.

Makarova will meet the winner of third seed Simona Halep and Belgian Yanina Wickmayer for a place in the semi-final.

