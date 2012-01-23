MELBOURNE Russian Ekaterina Makarova was scared stiff the first time she played Serena Williams but it was a different story in her shock thrashing of the American at the Australian Open on Monday.

Makarova's 6-2 6-3 fourth-round win in their second match made her only the fifth woman from outside the top 10 to beat the 30-year-old Williams at a grand slam since 2000.

It also threw the women's draw in Melbourne wide open.

"I played her in Beijing and I was really afraid of her because she's a great player and it's really tough to play against her," the world number 56 told reporters.

"But this time, I don't know -- yeah, I felt so comfortable. I really thought that I could beat her. So maybe in my head that helped me."

Makarova's win over an injury-hampered Williams put her into the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

She made the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year, dumping 19th seed Ana Ivanovic and 13th seed Nadia Petrova before losing to eventual champion Kim Clijsters.

The feisty counter-puncher has won only one tournament -- the 2010 title at Eastbourne -- and her world ranking has never topped 29.

But she has already upstaged five of her seeded compatriots at Melbourne Park, including seventh seed Vera Zvonareva.

The 23-year-old Muscovite possesses a vicious backhand and finds the synthetic courts at the year's first grand slam suit her game.

Local fans have also embraced her, chanting her name to the tune of the popular 1990s Spanish dance hit "Macarena."

"When sometimes you are playing, the crowd, they start (saying) 'Macarena' or 'Macaroni', I don't like it really," said the Russian.

"Because, in Russia, it's a really popular family name. The international people, they don't understand. That's okay. I'm used to it."

People may take Makarova more seriously if she breaks through for her first semi-final with victory over fellow Russian Maria Sharapova, who overhauled Germany's Sabine Lisicki 3-6 6-2 6-3 in the evening match at Rod Laver Arena.

Makarova lost both her two tour matches to Sharapova, a pair of losses on clay courts in Europe last year.

"Today I don't want to think about the next match," she said. "(I) just want to enjoy this moment."

