Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
PARIS Better known for her outrageous outfits, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands says she is finally letting her racket do the talking after upsetting former French Open champion Li Na on Thursday.
Mattek-Sands' off-beat on-court costumes, including jackets adorned with tennis balls, leopard-print dresses and knee-length long socks, have earned her the title of tennis' Lady Gaga.
In the past, however, her game has often failed to hit the high notes.
Yet with her former attire back in the wardrobe, the 66th-ranked American produced the shock of the day to beat Li 5-7 6-3 6-2 at Roland Garros.
"I haven't worn anything too crazy on court for a few years now," she told reporters. "I feel like my racket has been doing a lot of the talking."
The war-paint that used to adorn her face was also left on the shelf for Thursday's match. But, if her mood dictates, it might make a return.
"Well, it's funny. The chair umpire asked me the other day if I was missing my makeup," she added.
"My fashion kind of goes with my moods. I do spur-of-the-moment things. I have them with me. It's potential."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.