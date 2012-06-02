PARIS Christina McHale speaks Mandarin but that did not help her to read Li Na's game as she was knocked out 3-6 6-2 6-1 by the defending champion in the French Open third round on Saturday.

McHale, 20, dictated play for an hour before the Chinese seventh seed raised the stakes to seal the win.

"I definitely think she lifted her level of play as the match went on," the American said. "I think I started maybe hitting the ball too much where she likes it, whereas in the first set I was mixing it up more."

McHale spent five years in Hong Kong as a child and shared her experience with journalists at her post-match news conference.

"I was very young. I was three to eight when I was there, so we learned Mandarin in school," she said after speaking a few words in the language.

"We learned very little Mandarin, but I went to an international school. I need to practise," McHale concluded.

There were also some improvements she could bring to her game, she said.

"I think maybe I should have gone for my shots a little bit more. But I think she decided to step in more and look for it more, so I think it was a combination.

"I think all the parts of my game maybe could improve still, get stronger."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)