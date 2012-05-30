PARIS World number one Novak Djokovic became the first man into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday when he defeated battling Slovenian Blaz Kavcic 6-0 6-4 6-4.

Djokovic, bidding to become the first man in 43 years to hold all the grand-slam titles at once, made a flying start, winning the first seven games.

The crowd sitting in the sunshine on the Suzanne Lenglen showcourt, however, began rooting for the underdog and when Kavcic won his first game, for 1-1 in the second set, they cheered him wildly.

Kavcic, ranked 99th in the world, took heart from their support and stepped up his game, breaking Serbian Djokovic for 2-1 before surrendering his own serve on the fourth breakpoint in a long, hard eighth game.

Though he ultimately lost the second set, Kavcic continued to battle and the crowd continued to cheer for him until the umpire ticked them off for making too much noise while the ball was in play.

Kavcic saved three matchpoints before putting a backhand long on the fourth to give Djokovic an appointment with either Frenchman Nicolas Devilder or German Michael Berrer, both qualifiers.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)