PARIS Facts and figures on Sunday's all-Spanish men's French Open final between Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer:
Nadal (58-1) will become the player with the most match wins in French Open history if he wins the title. He is tied with Swiss Roger Federer (58-14) and Argentine Guillermo Vilas (58-17).
He will be the first male player with eight titles in the same grand slam tournament.
Head-to-head record: Nadal leads 19-4
* Nadal has won their previous 16 matches on clay.
* Ferrer won their first meeting on clay in 2004 (Stuttgart), the only time he has beaten Nadal on clay
Streaks:
* Nadal is on a 12-match winning streak against Spanish opposition
* He has not lost to a Spanish player in a final in 13 previous matches
Titles this year (surface):
Nadal: Sao Paulo (clay), Acapulco (clay), Indian Wells (hard), Barcelona (clay), Madrid (clay), Rome (clay)
Ferrer: Auckland (hard), Buenos Aires (clay)
Prize money:
The winner receives 1,500,000 euros, the runner-up receives 750,000 euros.
ATP rankings:
Nadal will drop to fifth in the rankings regardless of the result.
Ferrer will climb to fourth if he loses or to a career-high third if he wins.
All-Spanish grand slam finals:
1994 French Open: 6-Sergio Bruguera beat Alberto Berasategui 6-3 7-5 2-6 6-1
1998 French Open: 12-Carlos Moya beat 14-Alex Corretja 6-3 7-5 6-3
2002 French Open: 20-Albert Costa beat 11-Juan Carlos Ferrero 6-1 6-0 4-6 6-3
