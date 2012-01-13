MELBOURNE World number one Novak Djokovic will kick off his Australian Open title defence with a first-round match against 108th-ranked Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

Second-ranked Rafa Nadal, the 2009 champion, will have to wait until the weekend to find out his first-round opponent after drawing a qualifier.

World number three Roger Federer, whose last grand slam win was at Melbourne Park in 2010, has also drawn a qualifier.

Fourth seed Andy Murray, bidding for a maiden grand slam and to end Britain's long wait for a men's winner in the majors, has drawn 84th-ranked American Ryan Harrison.

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro faces 87th-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

