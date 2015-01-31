MELBOURNE Factbox on Britain's Andy Murray who will contest his fourth Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday against Novak Djokovic.

GRAND SLAM TITLES (2): U.S. Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013

Born: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987

* A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre

* A talented all-round sportsman, he turned down a promising career as a football player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at 15 to train in Barcelona.

* Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski in 1997 to make a grand slam final when he played the 2008 championship decider in New York, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

* Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer, again in straight sets.

* In 2011, he reached the Australian Open final for the second straight year, but lost to Djokovic, also in straight sets.

* In 2012, he hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach.

* He became the first British man to reach the final at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938. He lost to Federer but won a set.

* A few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when he won the gold medal at the London Olympics.

* He beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012 to win his first grand slam title, making him the first British man to win a major title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.

* Lost his second Melbourne Park final to Djokovic in 2013, being overhauled in four sets.

* Beat top seed Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 at Wimbledon to become the first British man to win the Wimbledon singles title since 1936.

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)