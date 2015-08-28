Here are five players to watch for on the men's side of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open in New York.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

The world number one can put an emphatic stamp on a dominant season with a win and his third major title of the year. The Serb is a five-times finalist at the U.S. Open though only has one win to show for it. He has finished runner-up in his two tune-up events and, as always, will be strongly challenged at the top of the draw.

- -

ROGER FEDERER

The 17-times grand slam champion has not won a major since 2012 but recent form suggests that could change. Following a loss to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, Federer earned small revenge by defeating the world number one in the Cincinnati final last week. A five-times champion at Flushing Meadows, he can never be counted out.

- -

ANDY MURRAY

The world number three has repeatedly fallen victim to the two men at the top. Murray fell to Djokovic in the Australian Open final and French Open semis, and to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-final. Murray did, however, break through with a win over Djokovic in the Montreal final this month.

- -

STAN WAWRINKA

The Swiss standout has enjoyed headlines both good and bad this season. He is the only man to defeat Djokovic in a grand slam this year, topping him in the French Open final for his second career major title. He's also enjoyed a strong campaign, winning three titles, but it has been obscured a bit by controversial comments Nick Kyrgios made about the Swiss's girlfriend that were picked up by on-court microphones.

- -

NICK KRYGIOS

The 20-year-old Aussie has become the bad boy of tennis, drawing a suspended 28-day ban and $25,000 fine for comments directed towards Stan Wawrinka during a match. Kyrgios' lone match since his comments earlier this month was a timid loss to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati. His behaviour and performance will be closely scrutinized at the U.S. Open.

