PARIS Rafa Nadal's and David Ferrer's routes to the men's French Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):
3-Rafa Nadal (Spain):
1st round: beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4 6-3
2nd round: beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3
3rd round: beat 27-Roberto Fognini (Italy) 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4
4th round: beat 13-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-1 6-3
1/4 final: beat 9-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3 6-1
1/2 final: beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-7(3) 9-7
4-David Ferrer (Spain):
1st round: beat Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 6-4 6-3 6-4
2nd round: beat Albert Montanes (Spain) 6-2 6-1 6-3
3rd round: beat Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-1 7-5 6-4
4th round: beat 23-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-1 6-1
1/4 final: beat 32-Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-1 6-1
1/2 final: beat 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2
