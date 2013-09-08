Andrea Hlavackova (R) and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic pose with their winner's trophy as Ashleigh Barty (L) and Casey Dellacqua of Australia pose with their runner's up award after their women's doubles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York... REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Czech duo Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka won the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Saturday with a 7-6(4) 6-1 6-4 win over Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua.

Hlavackova and Hradecka, who upset Serena and Venus Williams in the semi-finals, overcame a swift start from the Australians and finished strongly to claim their second major doubles title following their 2011 French Open triumph.

It was also a second title for Hlavackova at this year's U.S. Open after she teamed up with Belarusian veteran Max Mirnyi to win the mixed doubles on Friday.

"It's been amazing," Hlavackova said. "I can't believe I have won two grand slams this week. "I want to thank Lucie. She helped me as much as Max did."

It was third-time unlucky for Barty and Dellacqua, who lost both of their previous grand slam finals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

(Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Ian Ransom)