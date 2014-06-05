Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
PARIS Unseeded Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday.
They beat eighth seeds Julia Goerges of Germany and Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia 4-6 6-2 10-7 in the final.
Groenefeld won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2009 with Mark Knowles of the Bahamas.
Rojer reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year with Russian Vera Dushevina.
Reporting by Alison Williams
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.