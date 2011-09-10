American teenagers Melanie Oudin and Jack Sock helped restore some lost pride to the host nation at the U.S. Open on Friday when they won the mixed doubles final after Andy Roddick and John Isner were knocked out of the men's draw.

The pair, who were only allowed to play in the competition after organisers granted them a wildcard, vindicated their invitation by beating the Argentine pairing of Gisela Dulko and Eduardo Schwank 7-6(4) 4-6 10-8 (tiebreak).

"I gave him a few tips here and there, and we worked really well as a team," said 19-year-old Oudin.

"We were wildcards and we didn't even know we would get to play but we get better and better.

"Hopefully we can play again next year, if he says 'yes'."

The 18-year-old Sock, who made it to the second round of the men's singles competition after also getting a wildcard to the main event, gave his partner an instant reply.

"Yes," he said. "It was great to get my first grand slam singles win and come out and play with a great friend of mine and win the U.S. Open."

