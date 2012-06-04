West Brom's Pulis blasts Stoke for 'disgraceful' comments
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
PARIS If there was any doubt that Rafa Nadal will reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, a simple look at the numbers should silence the sceptics.
The six-times Roland Garros champion has dropped only 10 games in three claycourt meetings against his fourth-round opponent Juan Monaco and he is on an 11-match winning streak against Argentine players.
Second seed Nadal, who has yet to drop a set this year, is scheduled on Court Suzanne Lenglen, where he stands undefeated since his French Open debut in 2005.
Russian second seed Maria Sharapova will continue her bid for the only grand-slam title missing from her collection when she faces the unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova.
If she reaches the final in Paris for the first time, she will take over as world number one after top seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was knocked out in the fourth round on Sunday.
France fans will be cheering for 17th seed Richard Gasquet, who has been in impressive form so far, when he entertains British world number four Andy Murray, whom he beat in their last meeting in the Rome Masters.
Defending champion Li Na of China, who survived the loss of the first set in her previous match, will start as hot favourite against unheralded Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has lashed out at his former club Stoke City and labelled claims he called their skipper Ryan Shawcross a "loser" as "absolutely disgraceful".
Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.
PARIS France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.