PARIS Fourth seed Andy Murray had little trouble moving through the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, beating Roland Garros debutant Tatsuma Ito 6-1 7-5 6-0.

Murray, who reached the semi-finals here last year where he lost to eventual winner Rafa Nadal, served well and never gave his Japanese opponent a chance.

As Ito tired, Murray won the fifth game of the final set to love then produced a winning serve to seal the sixth game and finish the match in one hour 35 minutes.

The Scot, who was watched by coach Ivan Lendl, will play Finn Jarko Nieminen in the second round.

