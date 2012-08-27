Britain's Andy Murray hits a return to Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Britain's Andy Murray serves to Alex Bogomolov Jr of Russia during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Alex Bogomolov Jr of Russia plays a shot against Britain's Andy Murray during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Alex Bogomolov Jr of Russia during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK Olympic champion Andy Murray began his U.S. Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-4 6-1 victory over Russian Alex Bogomolov Jr. in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The match began with four consecutive breaks of serve before Briton Murray, the third seed attempting to win his first grand slam championship, steadied to win in two hours and 15 minutes.

The Scotsman trailed 4-2 in the second set and had been one point from falling behind by a double break.

But the Russian was unable to capitalise and Murray will now face either Croatian Ivan Dodig or Japanese qualifier Hiroki Moriya in the second round.

(Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Frank Pingue)