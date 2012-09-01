NEW YORK Olympic champion Andy Murray recovered from a mid-match wobble to defeat Feliciano Lopez 7-6 7-6 4-6 7-6 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Murray was leading 4-2 in the third set before Lopez fought back to send the match into a tense fourth set.
The Scotsman won the fourth-set tiebreaker 7-4 to claim the match in three hours and 53 minutes.
The third-seeded Murray will play American wildcard James Blake or 15th-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic in the fourth round as he attempts to win his first major championship.
