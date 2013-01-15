Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Andy Murray launched his bid for a second successive grand slam trophy with a crushing 6-3 6-1 6-3 over Dutchman Robin Haase to charge into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Briton, who captured a long-awaited major title at the U.S. Open last year, charged out of the blocks against the 53rd-ranked Haase, capturing an early break in each set and wrapping up the match in a quick-fire 97 minutes.
Haase had previously proved a handful for Murray, taking him to five sets in the 2011 U.S. Open and beating the Scot in their only other match at Rotterdam in 2008.
But the 25-year-old Dutchman never threatened in the sunshine at Rod Laver Arena, blowing five out of seven break points and blasting a forehand long to allow Murray to seal the match.
Murray, twice a finalist at Melbourne Park, will next play Australian wildcard John-Patrick Smith or Portugal's Joao Sousa.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.