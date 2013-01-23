Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
MELBOURNE Andy Murray ruthlessly dismissed unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-4 6-1 6-2 to reach the Australian Open semi-finals for the fourth year in a row on Wednesday.
The third seeded Briton had spent just over seven hours on court in his previous four matches and only needed another 111 minutes to complete a one-sided hammering of the world number 36.
Chardy had won the last meeting between the two in Cincinnati in August but another upset was never on the cards and the U.S. Open champion wrapped up victory when the Frenchman ballooned a forehand into the sky on Rod Laver Arena.
Murray, runner up at Melbourne Park in 2010 and 2011, will play the winner of the final match of the day between Roger Federer and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.