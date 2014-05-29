Nothing is good enough to satisfy Arsenal critics - Wenger
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
PARIS Seventh seed Andy Murray outclassed Australia's Marinko Matosevic 6-3 6-1 6-3 to reach the French Open third round on Thursday, conceding only seven games in a two-hour masterclass.
The pattern was set in the first game as Wimbledon champion Murray broke serve and he went on to dominate a player appearing in the second round of a grand slam for the first time.
Matosevic hung on grimly in the opening set and did have a chance to level when he was 0-40 ahead on Murray's serve in the eighth game but he failed to take his chance and was never close to his opponent again.
Briton Murray, who missed last year's French Open with a back injury, was broken for the first time when he served at 5-2 in the third set but hit back immediately with a love game to set up a clash with Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.
Bosnia-born Matosevic had defeated Dustin Brown in the first round to end a 12-match losing streak at the majors.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.