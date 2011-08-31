Andy Murray of Britain serves to Somdev Devvarman of India during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Andy Murray (R) of Britain is congratulated by Somdev Devvarman of India after Murray won their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Andy Murray's quest to claim his first trip to the grand slam winner's circle opened with an easy 7-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Somdev Devvarman of India on Wednesday at sun-splashed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray, a finalist at the 2008 U.S. Open and the fourth seed this year, won the opening set in 70 minutes, winning the tiebreaker 7-5.

Devvarman's energy level appeared to drop following the first set, with the 24-year-old Murray needing only 77 minutes to capture the final two frames.

In the second round, Murray will face Robin Haase of the Netherlands, who cruised by Portugal's Rui Machado 6-0 6-4 6-4 earlier Wednesday.

