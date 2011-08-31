By Steve Ginsburg
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Andy Murray's quest to claim his first trip to the grand slam winner's circle opened with an easy 7-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Somdev Devvarman of India on Wednesday at sun-splashed Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Murray, a finalist at the 2008 U.S. Open and the fourth seed this year, won the opening set in 70 minutes, winning the tiebreaker 7-5.
Devvarman's energy level appeared to drop following the first set, with the 24-year-old Murray needing only 77 minutes to capture the final two frames.
In the second round, Murray will face Robin Haase of the Netherlands, who cruised by Portugal's Rui Machado 6-0 6-4 6-4 earlier Wednesday.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)